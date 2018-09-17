Speed limits on Baltimore streets would be lowered to 25 mph under proposed legislation

Two City Council members are proposing legislation to cap drivers’ speed on Baltimore’s main thoroughfares like Harford Road, York Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard to 25 mph.

The bill, scheduled to be introduced at the council’s meeting Monday, would also impose a 20 mph limit on side streets.

Councilman Ryan Dorsey, one the measure’s sponsors, said he wants to make roads safer for pedestrians. He cited research that shows people on foot are much more likely to survive being hit by vehicles traveling at lower speeds and the city’s reputation for bad driving.

Dorsey said the conditions on many city streets create a “lethal environment.”

Currently, state law caps speed limits in business districts and on undivided highways in residential areas at 30 mph. Divided highways in residential areas are subject to 35 mph limits. Local authorities have the power to increase or reduce those limits if they conduct traffic studies.

The legislation proposed in the City Council by Dorsey and Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke would set the 25 and 20 mph limits, as well as 15 mph cap in alleyways, and allow the city Transportation Department to set different limits temporarily.

Anticipating complaints from commuters about the idea, Dorsey said safety had to be prioritized.

“Often that’s going to come into conflict with certain people’s convenience, but we have a duty to make the right decision,” he said. “Safety should win out over convenience every time.”

Dorsey is also planning to introduce a measure legalizing playing in the street. Currently, it can be handled as either a criminal misdemeanor that carries a $5 fine or a civil infraction carrying a $50 penalty.

The councilman said the proposal was partly inspired by his childhood in the city playing basketball with a milk crate and bouncing tennis balls off stoops.

“We should never ever have laws on the books that are criminalizing common childhood practices and behaviors,” he said.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan