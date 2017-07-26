Revived Baltimore speed camera system to begin issuing $40 fines Monday

Baltimore’s new transportation director said Wednesday the city will begin issuing speed camera fines Monday — the first time since 2013.

Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau said 10 speed cameras will begin issuing $40 fines and eight red light cameras would begin a month-long warning phase before they begin issuing $75 fines.

“We’re going to start fining,” she said. “So slow down.”

Pourciau said the 10 speed cameras have been giving out a total of about 1,000 warnings per day since they went back online weeks ago.

“This is no joke,” she said.

City officials in May awarded contracts to revive the once-troubled system that was shut down amid accuracy concerns.

Under the contract, American Traffic Solutions will be paid $5.4 million to run the city's speed camera system and Conduent Inc. will be paid $4.2 million to run the red-light camera system over the next five years. A third firm, MRA Digital LLC, will be paid $80,000 to calibrate the cameras annually.

The firms will not be paid per citation, a past practice known as the "bounty system" that the General Assembly outlawed in response to a Baltimore Sun investigation. The cameras will use radar and laser technology.

The revived speed cameras are located near Frederick Douglass High; Vanguard Collegiate Middle; Holy Angels Catholic School; Edmondson Westside High; Glenmount Elementary/Middle; Baltimore Polytechnic Institute; Gwynns Falls Elementary; Gilmor School; Hamilton Elementary/Middle; St. Elizabeth School; Baltimore City College; Calvin Rodwell Elementary; Frederick Elementary and Baltimore IT Academy.

This would be the city's third camera program, following two failed attempts in which cameras issued erroneous tickets to drivers who were not speeding. The system, which was run for years by Xerox State and Local Solutions and briefly by Brekford Corp., was shut down in April 2013.

The previous system of 83 speed cameras and 81 red-light cameras once brought in nearly $20 million a year for the city. But it was dogged by questions about its accuracy after a Baltimore Sun investigation revealed numerous problems.

The new system will be much smaller.

Maryland law allows jurisdictions to issue $40 speed camera tickets to vehicles traveling 12 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. Red-light camera tickets carry a $75 fine.

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater