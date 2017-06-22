Test of new Baltimore speed cameras begins next week

Baltimore will begin testing its new speed cameras on Monday, the city transportation department announced.

No fines will be issued for the first 30 days that the cameras are in operation but drivers will receive a warning in the mail.

The city is avoiding the term "speed camera" in its description of the program, adopting instead the name "automated traffic violation enforcement system."

"ATVES promotes safe driving habits throughout communities in Baltimore," the transportation department said in a statement Thursday. "The automated speed enforcement program is designed to reduce driver speeds and make streets safer for school children, motorists, pedestrians and cyclists."

But the city is also banking on people not driving safely and being issued $40 fines for being caught by the cameras. The expected revenue is accounted for in Baltimore's budget projections — officials expect to make $8 million off speed and red light cameras in the coming year.

A previous program was shuttered in 2013 after it was shown to be riddled with errors. The city awarded $10 million in contracts last month to two firms to get the program back up and running.

The test will involve portable cameras set up near schools in the following locations:

•Frederick Douglass High School: 1800-2400 blocks of Gwynns Falls Parkway

•Vanguard Collegiate Middle School: 5400-5700 blocks Moravia Road

•Holy Angels Catholic School: 900-1200 blocks of South Caton Avenue

•Edmondson Westside High School: 4200-4500 blocks of Edmondson Avenue

•Glenmount Elementary/Middle School: 5900-6400 Walther Avenue

•Baltimore Polytechnic Institute/Western High School: 1200-1600 West Cold Spring Lane

•Gwynns Falls Elementary School: 2600-2800 Gwynns Falls Parkway