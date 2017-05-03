Baltimore discloses 6 finalists for speed camera contract

Baltimore officials on Wednesday disclosed the names of the six firms that are competing to win the city's potentially lucrative speed and red light camera contract.

The six finalists are: American Traffic Solutions, GATSO USA, Optotraffic LLC, Redflex Traffic Systems, SENSYS America and Conduent Incorporated.

The city had withheld the names of the vendors for months. But on Wednesday, after repeated requests by The Baltimore Sun and other news organizations, city lawyers authorized the release of the names.

"The Law Department has determined that there is no competitive harm to releasing the following names," Anthony McCarthy, spokesman for Mayor Catherine Pugh, wrote in an email.

Pugh is planning to relaunch Baltimore's once-troubled speed and red light camera system as early as June — part of a plan to generate $8 million in revenue and get drivers to slow down.

This will be the city's third program after two failed attempts in which cameras issued erroneous tickets. The system, which was run for years by Xerox State and Local Solutions and briefly by Brekford Corp., was shut down in April 2013.

At its height, Baltimore's speed camera system brought in nearly $20 million a year for the city. But the system was dogged by questions about its accuracy after a Baltimore Sun investigation revealed numerous problems, including tickets issued to stopped or slow-moving cars.

Pugh has assured drivers the camera system will be smaller and better monitored that it was before.

Last January, Baltimore's Transportation Department issued a request for bids for 10 red light cameras, 10 fixed speed cameras and 10 portable cameras to relaunch its once-vast network. City officials said they also plan to use six cameras to catch commercial trucks traveling on car-only roads.

