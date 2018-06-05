Baltimore speed cameras generate $4 million in excess revenue, which will go toward fire department

Baltimore’s revived speed camera system is generating millions more in revenue than what was budgeted — and city officials plan to use that money to provide funding for the fire department.

The Board of Estimates, which is controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh, is slated on Wednesday to approve using $4 million in speed camera fines — which came in on top of the $8 million that was budgeted — to help pay for unidentified expenses in the fire department.

The excess speed camera revenue will “provide funding for additional operating expenses for the Fire Department and to balance the Fire Department’s budget for Fiscal Year 2018,” according to the board’s agenda.

Baltimore officials are quickly expanding the speed and red light camera system. The city is expecting to collect $24 million next year from the city’s expanding network of red-light and speed cameras — triple the amount budgeted for this year.

The growing network of cameras is now close to its record height of fines issued before the city’s previous system was shut down in 2013 for issuing erroneous tickets.

The city is planning to expand the existing network of 56 cameras to 100. The speed camera tickets are $40 each and red-light violations are $75.

