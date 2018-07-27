Baltimore to add 37 more traffic camera locations, including 27 for speed cameras

Baltimore transportation officials on Friday announced they were adding 37 new traffic camera locations throughout the city — including 27 new sites for speed cameras.

The move comes as the city is quickly expanding its fleet of traffic cameras and bringing millions in more revenue. Last year, Baltimore increased its number of traffic cameras from 56 to 100.

City officials did not immediately respond to questions Friday about whether the total number of cameras was again increasing or whether they were merely redeploying cameras from other parts of Baltimore.

Baltimore “uses automated speed, red light and commercial vehicle height monitoring system cameras to promote safe driving habits in city communities,” transportation officials said in a statement.

The speed camera tickets cost $40 each and red-light violations are $75.

The city expects to collect $21.2 million this fiscal year from its expanded camera network — nearly triple the amount budgeted for last year year and close to the record $31 million in fines issued in 2012. A year later, the system was shut down for issuing erroneous tickets.

This is the city's third traffic camera program after two failed attempts in which cameras issued erroneous tickets. A Baltimore Sun investigation in 2012 revealed numerous problems, including tickets issued to stopped or slow-moving cars.

The city’s spending panel voted in June to use an extra $4 million generated by speed camera fines — on top of the $8 million in budgeted revenue from them — to help pay unfunded overtime expenses in the Fire Department.

By law, revenue from speed cameras must be used for public safety purposes, including pedestrian safety programs. City officials say supporting the Fire Department is an appropriate use of the funds.

Speed cameras, which issue tickets to cars driving at least 12 miles per hour over the speed limit, could be posted at the following locations as early as Aug. 13:

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School: 6000 – 6200 Cross Country Blvd.

Center for Creative Learning: 5000 – 5200 Baltimore National Pike

Calvert School: 001 to 200 West University Parkway

GreenMount School: 300 – 600 West 28th St.

GreenMount School: 300 – 600 West 29th St.

Creative City Public Charter School: 3900 - 4100 Reisterstown Road

Frederick Douglas High School, Independence School Local I High, and Gwynn’s Falls Elementary School: 2600 – 3000 Reisterstown Road

Graceland Park-O’Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle School: 5500 – 6500 O’Donnell St.

Eutaw Marshburn Elementary School and Booker T. Washington Middle School: 1500 – 1700 Eutaw Place

Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School: 1900 – 2100 E. Fayette St.

Northwood Appold Community Academy: 1300 – 1500 E. Cold Spring Lane

Cardinal Shehan School: 1600 – 2000 Belvedere Ave.

Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy: 001 – 400 S and N Monroe St.

Federal Hill Preparatory Academy and Digital Harbor High School: 100 Block W. Ostend St.

City Neighbors Hamilton Elementary/High School and Arts and Ideas Sudbury School: 3400 – 3600 Echodale Ave.

Northwood Elementary School and Baltimore Collegiate School for boys: 900 – 1400 Woodbourne Ave.

Turnbridge Public Charter School: 5800 – 5900 Bellona Ave.

Hilton Elementary School and Bard High School Early College: 3000 - 3300 Liberty Heights Ave.

West Side Elementary School, Independence High School, and Frederick Douglas Elementary School: 3300 – 3500 Auchentoroly Terrace

The Catholic High School and the Reach Partnership School: 1900 – 3100 Belair Road

Francis Scott Key Elementary: 1200 – 1600 E. Fort Ave.

Henderson Hopkins School: 900 – 1100 N. Wolfe St.

Dickey Hill Elementary School: 2000 – 2200 North Forest Park Ave.

Liberty Elementary School: 3200 – 3300 Garrison Blvd.

Ashburn Elementary/Middle School: 3200 – 3300 Dorithan Road

Montebello Elementary/Middle School: 3200 - 3600 Harford Ave.

Garrett Heights Elementary School: 2600 - 2700 Echodale Ave.

Red light cameras, which issue tickets to vehicles that illegally enter an intersection while the light is red, could be posted at the following locations as early as Aug. 13:

N. Paca Street and West Fayette Street

St. Paul Street and E. Madison Street

Dundalk Avenue and O’Donnell Street

Windsor Mill and North Forest Park Avenue

Commercial vehicle cameras, which issue tickets to trucks that travel on restricted roads, could be posted at the following locations as early as Aug. 13:

W. Fort Avenue and Race Street

Cedonia Avenue and Hazelwood Avenue

Cedonia Avenue and Radecke Avenue

Benson Avenue and Joh Avenue/Patapsco Avenue

Benson Avenue and S. Caton Avenue

Haverhill Road and Benzinger Road

