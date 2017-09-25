Baltimore expands speed and red light camera system

Baltimore officials on Monday expanded the city’s speed and red light camera system — increasing both the number of cameras and locations.

The expansion will more than double the number of locations where cameras can issue violations on the city’s streets. This is Baltimore’s third attempt at running a speed camera system, after previous cameras were shut down amid accuracy concerns.

The new speed cameras, which have issued more than 36,000 citations since they were reinstated in August, will now be located in 22 school zones, instead of 14. They issue $40 fines.

The new red light cameras, which have issued nearly 2,000 fines this year, will now be located at 29 locations instead of eight. Those fines are $75.

The city pays a monthly fee to rent the cameras.

Robert Liberati, director of the city’s speed and red light camera system, said the expansion is in response to community demand.

“We have many more requests for speed and red light cameras than we’ll probably ever get to,” he said. “Every neighborhood wants one; every council person wants one.”

The new speed cameras operate from Monday to Friday only in city school zones from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They are located near the following schools: Gilman School; Hamilton Elementary/Middle School; Mergenthaler High School; St. Elizabeth School; Baltimore City College High School; Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary School; Frederick Elementary School; Baltimore Information Technology Academy; Westport Academy Elementary/Middle School; Wolfe Street Academy; Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School; Arlington Elementary/Middle School; Archbishop Curley High School; and Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School.

The new red light cameras are located at the following intersections: Harford Road and The Alameda; Northern Parkway and Greenspring Avenue; Erdman Avenue and Macon Street; E. 33rd Street Eastbound and Greenmount Avenue; Loch Raven Boulevard and E. Belvedere Avenue; Pulaski Highway and Moravia Park Drive; Northern Parkway and Falls Road; Fulton Avenue and W. North Avenue; Light Street and Pratt Street; E. Madison Street and Linwood Avenue; E. Belvedere Avenue and Hillen Road; Aliceanna Street and Wolfe Street; and Liberty Heights Avenue and Northern Parkway.

The new system hasn’t been without flaws. On the first day of operation last month, the program’s vendor issued more than $38,000 in duplicate tickets.

An older, larger version of the system was shut down in 2013 after the Baltimore Sun reported that the cameras were giving people erroneous tickets.

New vendor American Traffic Solutions has a $5.4 million contract with the city to operate the speed cameras.

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater