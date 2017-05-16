Baltimore to award nearly $10 million to two companies to restart speed, red light cameras

Baltimore officials on Wednesday plan to award contracts worth nearly $10 million for two companies to bring back the city's once-troubled speed and red light camera system.

American Traffic Solutions will be paid $5.4 million to run the city's speed camera system and Conduent Inc. will be paid $4.2 million to run the red light camera system. A third firm, MRA Digital LLC will be paid $80,000 to calibrate the cameras annually.

The contracts are for a five-year period and include two two-year renewal options. Mayor Catherine Pugh plans to relaunch Baltimore's speed and red light camera system as early as June — part of a plan to generate $8 million in revenue for next fiscal year and get drivers to slow down.

The firms will not be paid per citation, a practice known as the "bounty system" that the General Assembly outlawed in response to a Baltimore Sun investigation.

American Traffic Solutions and Conduent Inc. beat GATSO USA, Optotraffic LLC, Redflex Traffic Systems and SENSYS America during the bidding process, city officials said.

This would be the city's third program after two failed attempts in which cameras issued erroneous tickets. The system, which was run for years by Xerox State and Local Solutions and briefly by Brekford Corp., was shut down in April 2013.

The system once brought in nearly $20 million a year for the city. But it was dogged by questions about its accuracy after a Baltimore Sun investigation revealed numerous problems.

Last January, Baltimore's Transportation Department issued a request for bids for 10 red-light cameras, 10 fixed-speed cameras and 10 portable cameras to relaunch its once-vast network.

The two winning firms are some of the biggest traffic enforcement camera operators in the country. But both have encountered problems.

American Traffic Solutions is facing a $200 million lawsuit in Florida seeking refunds from red light tickets.

Conduent is a subsidiary of Xerox, which previously ran Baltimore's system. An audit of Xerox's cameras in Baltimore revealed error rates of higher than 5 percent.

Maryland law allows jurisdictions to issue $40 speed camera tickets to vehicles traveling 12 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. Red light camera tickets carry a $75 fine.

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater