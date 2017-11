A large fire broke out in a vacant warehouse near Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Southeast Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, sending a large plume of smoke over the city.

Firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze at a building at Bayview Boulevard and Eastern Avenue where flames were seen coming from the roof, the department said on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the department did not immediately have additional details.

This story will be updated.

