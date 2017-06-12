Baltimore soldier, 25, killed in Afghanistan

A Baltimore soldier was among three killed Saturday in Afghanistan, the Army announced Monday.

Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore and two other soldiers died of gunshot wounds suffered in the Peka Valley of the Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan, the Army said.

Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, Calif., and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, N.C., were also killed, the Army announced.

The soldiers — assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, based in Fort Campbell, Ky. — were supporting Operation Freedom.

In a Facebook post, Samantha Houck called her husband her "soulmate" and "hero."

"I promise I will do all I can for our babies and I will make you proud," she wrote.

This story will be updated.