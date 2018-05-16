North Baltimore Social Security office among a string of locations set to close

The Social Security Administration office at the Rotunda in North Baltimore is scheduled to close next month, the latest in a recent string of field office closures decried by activists and lawmakers.

The office at 711 W. 40th St. is slated to close June 22, when staff members will be relocated to other offices in the Baltimore area, according to Nicole Tiggemann, a spokeswoman for the Woodlawn-based federal agency. Tiggemann said in an email the office is closing “due to an expiring lease.”

The owner of the Rotunda has been redeveloping the property with apartments and new retail. Tiggerman said the original Social Security space was “repurposed.”

The General Services Administration, which serves as Social Security’s real estate agency, was unable to find a suitable replacement space, Tiggemann said.

The impending closure of the Baltimore office is the latest in a series of Social Security field office closures throughout the country. Another office in Arlington, Va., is also scheduled to close June 21, and offices in Chicago and Milwaukee recently shuttered.

The National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, an advocacy group, estimates nearly 125 Social Security offices have been closed nationwide since 2000.

“We’re having fewer and fewer staff and we’re adding about 10,000 beneficiaries every day, so we have a much greater demand for service from the Social Security Administration and a decline in resources,” said Max Richtman, the committee’s president and CEO. “All of these closures are part of pattern of a decline in services really throughout the country.”

On Monday Sen. Susan Collins, chair of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Sen. Robert Casey, ranking member of the committee, sent a letter to the General Services and the Social Security administrations inquiring about the string of office closures. The Maine Republican and Pennsylvania Democrat, respectively, asked the agencies to jointly brief the committee before June 15 regarding their plans to continue to meet the needs of families who use field office services as they continue to close.

“We write to express our deep concern that the recently announced closures of multiple field offices continues a trend that will significantly affect the quality of service that the Social Security Administration (SSA) provides,” the letter reads.

In addition to office closures, the senators wrote that they were worried about cuts to service hours at Social Security offices, rising wait times and growing hearing backlogs — all findings detailed in a recent Social Security Administration inspector general’s report.

“Particularly concerning are reports that in at least some of the locations where offices were closed, the reason cited for the closure was the inability of GSA to locate acceptable real estate within the geographical area served by the closed or consolidated offices,” as was the case in Baltimore, the letter continues.

Richtman said older citizens and people with disabilities — particularly those who rely on public transportation — would be impacted most negatively by the closure of the Baltimore office.

“Our concern is really the concern of people who need to use the services of that office and are going to have to travel long distances and end up in another office, which is already overcrowded,” Richtman said.

The next-closest Social Security field offices are located in downtown Baltimore at 1010 Park Ave., Belair-Edison at 2401 Belair Road, Northwest Baltimore at 6100A Wabash Ave. and Towson at 28 Allegheny Ave.

In addition to visiting Social Security offices, Tiggeman said customers can access services online through personalized Social Security accounts or by calling 1-800-772-1213. People with hearing impairments can call 1-800-325-0778.

The GSA could not be reached for comment.

