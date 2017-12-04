City Council considers requiring City Hall supervisors to live in Baltimore

City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed plans to submit legislation Monday that will require all top officials in Baltimore’s government to live in the city.

Baltimore’s City Charter already requires the heads of each of Baltimore’s 55 departments and agencies to live in the city. But there is no requirement other members of the mayor’s cabinet — such as the chief of staff or deputy mayors — and other agency-level supervisors live in Baltimore.

Sneed’s bill would change that. It requires all at-will supervisors who report directly to either the mayor or the agency head to live in Baltimore.

Sneed said she got the idea while knocking doors during her successful campaign for the council last year. The purpose, she said, is to help keep residents and tax dollars in Baltimore.

“This is a big one for me,” she said. “This will really make a difference for us with people living in Baltimore City and spending their resources in Baltimore City. Their taxes will make our schools better. If we all live here who work here, that’s a start.”

CAPTION Baltimore has seen a spike in sleep-related infant deaths with 12 babies that have died in their sleep this year. (Andrea McDaniels / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore has seen a spike in sleep-related infant deaths with 12 babies that have died in their sleep this year. (Andrea McDaniels / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION One person was seriously injured after an explosion was reported at a home in the Baltimore Highlands in Southwest Baltimore County Monday afternoon, fire officials said. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) One person was seriously injured after an explosion was reported at a home in the Baltimore Highlands in Southwest Baltimore County Monday afternoon, fire officials said. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video)

The bill applies only to new hires and does not apply to those who already work in city government. It provides a six-month window for a new hire to move into Baltimore and become a registered voter if the new hire signs paperwork pledging to do so.

The legislation applies to potentially hundreds of positions throughout city government.

The number of full-time city employees has shrunk from more than 15,000 to more than 13,000 over the past decade — as former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake sought to reign-in costs. About half of Baltimore municipal employees live outside the city.

Lester Davis, a spokesman for City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, said Young supports the bill and believes it is likely to pass.

“He himself has introduced similar legislation in the past,” Davis said. “The more dollars we can encourage to recirculate in the city, the better it is for the overall health of the city.”

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater