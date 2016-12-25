Skatepark of Baltimore gets $465,000 upgrade -- 'our Christmas present'

Stephanie Murdock wasn't surprised to see skateboarders dropping in at the Skatepark of Baltimore in Hampden on Christmas morning.

The free outdoor facility just received a major upgrade: an 11,000-square-foot concrete street-skating area with stairs, handrails, ledges and other features for skaters to ride and grind.

"As soon as the concrete dried, the kids were out here," said Murdock, 34, founder of the nonprofit facility. "Everyone's been waiting so long, and there's been so much excitement. This is like our Christmas present."

The street-skating plaza, located in Roosevelt Park, took more than a year to build and was paid for with $465,000 in private donations and city and state funding. Murdock said the result is a "world-class" facility that will serve as many as 100 youths daily. A grand opening is planned for May.

The skate park's first phase, an adjacent 5,000-square-foot concrete bowl, was completed in 2014 with $210,000 in funding from individual donors and the Tony Hawk Foundation, the Abell Foundation and the Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks.

A $15,000 grant from the Johns Hopkins Neighborhood Fund will pay for lighting and shade structures to make the skate park safer and more accommodating, Murdock said. Murdock said a coming citywide effort to install bathrooms in parks will make the skate park even more user-friendly.

Abyan Allen, 15, and Jonathin Zheng, 14, two of the skate park's daily regulars, said they were among the first to try out the new section of the park, which was completed earlier this month.

"I never really got a chance to skate on anything like this before," Jonathin said as he watched skaters roll across a shallow, crater-like dish in the middle.

Skaters are divided on what to call the dish, the centerpiece of the skate park, which has hills and ramps conducive to long, continuous runs. Some names tossed around Sunday included the "Baltimore Birdbath" and the "Hampden Hot Tub."

Nearly all the skaters used the same adjective though — "smooth" — to describe the ride on the new concrete surface. Several said it's a significant improvement over the rough, grainy pavement it replaced.

On the old surface, "if you fell, you're dead," Jonathin said.

"That was like the bane of my existence," Abyan added.

Ian Graham, 32, pointed out how another skater, Nino Almazon, glided effortlessly around the park, using the slopes of the ramps to build and retain momentum.

"Nino, he never pushes," said Graham, who lives in Midtown. "That's a sign of a good park, generally, the flow."

Graham spent his Christmas morning working on a "backside boneless," a trick that involves planting one foot to stop at the top of a ramp, grabbing the skateboard from behind with one hand, then hopping back onto it on the way back down.

He said he'd been keeping up with the skate park's progress mostly through word of mouth. He was impressed with the finished product.

"It's like opening a present," he said. "What got built is better than what it looked like in the [designs]."

The upgraded skate park will encourage more people to try out skateboarding, Graham said, especially with the more forgiving surface, which he compared to "a roller rink that's not slippery."

"There's less consequences for falling down," he said. "Some of these really young kids — in a year or two, they're going to be insane, because they're going to spend every day here."

Jeremy Martin did an impressive array of tail whips and 360s with his brand-new Madd Gear Pro scooter, a Christmas present he was trying out for the first time Sunday morning. The Hampden 12-year-old said he comes to the skate park every day.

"There's not a lot of people here," he said, surveying the plaza around 11 a.m. More arrived as what had been a brisk morning turned into a warm, sunny afternoon.

Ryan Gladden, 25, of Northwest Baltimore said his reason for hitting the skate park on Christmas morning was simple: "We just got it."

Erik Briggs, 42, of Roland Park brought his 9-year-old son, Sam, who had been begging to take his scooter to the upgraded skate park since it opened. After months of riding in the street near his house, Sam came to the park four times in one weekend.

His father said he was impressed not only with the facility but with the other skaters, whom he described as "super-respectful."

"It seems like it's a good group of people," he said.

Matt Martin, who owns 410 Skateboard Co., said he was excited to see the upgraded skate park being used by skaters from Hampden and across the city.

"A lot of these kids can't afford to go to a skate park; a free park's dope," said Martin, 45, of Parkville. "More people are going to skate. ... It's great."

