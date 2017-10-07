Activist, barbecue cook Shorty Davis says he's been reunited with stolen grill

Crediting help from the community, longtime Baltimore activist and barbecue cook Shorty said he's recovered his grill after discovering it stolen Tuesday.

The precise circumstances of how Duane “Shorty” Davis tracked down the missing $5,000 combination grill and smoker were not clear Saturday. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

But Davis did post a video to Facebook shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, which appeared to show him with a police officer on a darkened street confronting the thieves. In a comment, Davis said the scene was in the 2600 block of Oliver St. in East Baltimore.

“That’s my grill right here,” Davis can be heard saying from behind the camera. “He got a lock on it.”

The grill appeared to be hitched up to a pickup truck.

“We Love BALTIMORE and BALTIMORE loves Shorty's Bootleg BBQ...... THANKS for helping me get my GRILL Back. This GRILL saves LIVES AND BUILDS COMMUNITY,” Davis wrote on Facebook.

Davis, a frequent critic of police, said officers had done little to help him with the theft.

“None of your officers reported this grill and they been seeing it alllllll day long,” he posted.

Davis had used the grill to further his activism, holding events to feed and educate people in the community at the same time.

The grill was taken after an event in West Baltimore last weekend, Davis said Friday.

“I was sick. I was mad. I was upset,” he said. “Who would do something like that? If you need my grill, all you had to do was ask.”

