Police: Three shot in Baltimore Friday night, one fatally

Sarah Meehan
Baltimore police are investigating three shootings in the city on Friday night, one of which was fatal.

At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the unit block of North Abington Avenue in Southwest Baltimore’s Carroll-South Hilton neighborhood, police said.

They found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to police.

A short time later, a 31-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He is being treated for his injuries, police said. It’s unclear where that shooting occurred.

Then, at about 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers in Baltimore’s Eastern District responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. There they found a 40-year-old man who was shot in his arm.Police are working to determine where his shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

