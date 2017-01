A man was shot in the back in Southwest Baltimore on New Year's Eve, police said.

The man was shot in the unit block of South Hilton Street in the St. Joseph's neighborhood at about 6 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately offer any information about a suspect or motive. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

