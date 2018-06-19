Salvation Army closing family shelter in Baltimore, leaving few options for children and parents

A 57-bed emergency shelter for families is closing its doors after 80 years, reducing the number of places in Baltimore for homeless parents to stay with their children to a handful.

The Salvation Army will move about 15 families from the Booth House at 1114 N. Calvert Street into alternative housing in the coming weeks, according to Maj. Gene Hogg, the nonprofit’s area commander for Central Maryland. A main factor in the shelter’s closure is a reduction in federal funding for temporary accommodations for the homeless, he said.

The shelter cost $900,000 a year to operate, but the nonprofit has been operating it with a $700,000 deficit after the federal government redirected money a couple of years ago toward permanent housing for the homeless, Hogg said.

Homeless advocates said the closure will put more demand on the few other shelters in the city that provide emergency accommodations to families. Most shelters serve only men and women, often in large open rooms filled with bunk beds or cots. Other programs work only with domestic violence victims.

John Schiavone, president of St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore, called the shelter’s closure “a blow.” A 2017 census found about 2,700 homeless people in Baltimore, including 285 parents and children who were sleeping in emergency shelters.

“Losing these beds is only going to exacerbate the situation that already exists,” Schiavone said.

At Sarah’s Hope run by St. Vincent de Paul in West Baltimore, the city’s largest family shelter, the staff takes several calls each day from mothers and fathers looking for a place to stay with their children, but the shelter is nearly always full, he said. About 130 people, or roughly 50 families, can stay at any given time. Others must keep calling until a spot opens up; no waiting list is kept.

Schiavone said Sarah’s Hope is in early talks with the city to find a way to take in more families. The shelter doubled in size in 2015.

Terry Hickey, director of the Mayor’s Office of Human Services, said the city is helping the Salvation Army devise a transition plan for the families at the Booth House. The program is set to close on July 2, but Hickey said the families living there will remain sheltered and on track for permanent housing before the Booth House shuts down for good.

Hogg did not provide details on where the remaining families would move. The Salvation Army will continue to provide case management services to clients of Booth House.

“We work with the city and others,” he said. “We’re not closing and pushing people out. We want to make sure they are housed in a stable program.”

The deficit at the Booth House was caused by a variety of factors, including a loss of federal funds about two years ago, Hogg said.

In 2016, under the Obama administration, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development cut $3.8 million in aid for homeless services to a variety of Baltimore nonprofits and faith-based organizations. Advocates warned then that the shift in priorities from financial support for temporary services to permanent housing could result in the closure of facilities and a loss of outreach services.

The Salvation Army eventually plans to open permanent affordable homes for poor people, possibly refurbished rowhouses or a complex on a redeveloped track of land, Hogg said. He said firm plans are least a couple of years away.

Hogg said moving toward permanent housing fits with the Salvation Army’s broader mission under the “Pathway of Hope” initiative that looks to provide services powerful enough to break generations of poverty and stop cycles of crisis. The emphasis in the future will be on families who repeatedly turn toward emergency assistance, he said.

“We believe we can make a better impact for our clients,” Hogg said. “The money wasn’t the main motivator. We felt it was time to move into something more permanent.”

The Booth House allowed families to stay for about three months, offered a full kitchen, workshops and help securing permanent housing, employment and medical assistance.

Antonia K. Fasanelli, director of the Homeless Persons Representation Project, said the loss of emergency shelters for families in Baltimore is reaching a crisis point. The city needs to find alternative solutions, including creating a locally funded voucher program and investing in the affordable housing trust fund approved by voters in November 2016, she said.

“This is yet another reason why the city must move and must most quickly,” Fasanelli said. “Time and time again we hear stories of a shelter closing, or the shelters are full and there is no place for people to go.

“If nothing else makes us move, this should make us move.”

