Shake and Bake Family Fun Center to close for major repairs

The Shake and Bake Family Fun Center, a skating rink and bowling alley that has operated for more than three decades in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood, is closing for an extended period of time as the city does major repairs at the facility.

Paul Taylor, the city’s director of minority and women-owned business development, said Baltimore officials plan to launch a “listening tour” of the surrounding neighborhoods to see what kind of programming people want at the site when the facility reopens.

“The mayor and I did a walking tour of Pennsylvania Avenue and we stopped in at Shake and Bake,” Taylor said. “We recognized there needed to be some upgrades. The building is very old and we thought it best to shutter it for some time and make a major investment there. We’re looking at what kind of robust programming can we bring to Shake and Bake.”

Needed upgrades are to the heat and air conditioning system, kitchen area, and railings, Taylor said. The cost of the repairs and the length of time the facility will be closed are unknown, he said.

“We need to really bring this building up to where we thought it needed to be,” he said. “The mayor didn’t do this without thinking it through. This is about enhancing the programming for the community.”

City Councilman Eric T. Costello, who represents the area, said he plans to press the administration to make sure the upgrades are done as quickly as possible.

A final event before the closure is scheduled for Friday night.

“I’m looking forward to working with the mayor to make sure those those upgrades happen as expeditiously as possible so it can go back to being an amenity to the community,” Costello said.

Wanda Best, director of the Upton Planning Council, said she’s planning a community meeting for October to discuss the center.

“I’m glad they’re going to do the upgrades,” she said. “Of course it’s a community benefit, but I think they [the children] prefer to have air conditioning in the summer and heat in the winter.”

Founded by ex-Baltimore Colt Glenn "Shake and Bake" Doughty in 1983, the center features 40 bowling alleys and a disco roller skating rink in West Baltimore's Upton neighborhood. It has encountered financial troubles over the years, but has repeatedly recovered and has served more than 1 million people.

Doughty did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Owned by the city and operated by a private vendor, Anthony Williams Sr.'s Kingdom Managed Inc., the facility also offers poetry slams and Zumba, among other activities. Williams’ five-year contract to operate the center expired last year, but Taylor said the city allowed him to continue running the center until the need for major repairs became clear.

Williams also rents the center to private parties, which pay between $99 and $350. The center has hosted events that include amateur boxing matches and a concert by rapper Gucci Mane in 2013.

Williams was not immediately available for comment.

Williams had spent much of his adult life working at the center. He began as a ticket-taker in 1985, shortly before the city assumed ownership. He worked his way up to become the site's head mechanic and eventually manager.

“Anthony Williams has done decades of service to the community,” Costello said.

Doughty opened the center as a private enterprise but sold it to the city in 1985 after falling behind on payments on a $4 million loan from city officials. The city removed Doughty's nickname from the center's title, officially calling it the Baltimore Neighborhood Recreation Facility. But locals still called it Shake and Bake, and the old name was later restored.

The city, despite early success in turning the center around financially, eventually faced difficulties, too. From 1995 to 1998, the center lost $1.6 million.

Amid those troubles, city officials moved to privatize the center in 1999, retaining ownership but giving operating powers to Baltimore City Skating, an affiliate of Ohio-based United Skates of America. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake's transition team in 2010 recommended seeking greater efficiencies at the site, and in 2011 the Board of Estimates awarded a five-year operating contract to Williams' firm.

