Baltimore officials to approve providing health care coverage for sex reassignment surgeries

Baltimore’s spending panel on Wednesday is slated to approve providing health care coverage for city workers who seek to undergo sex reassignment surgeries.

The five-member Board of Estimates, which is controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh, is scheduled to vote to authorize “gender conforming surgery” and “hormone replacement therapy” in the city’s health care plans as other governments in the area have done.

City officials say the move is consistent with the regulations contained in the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

“Other large employers that provide this benefit have discovered that the total cost of adding the benefit is relatively minor,” states the board’s agenda. “Extending this benefit reaffirms the City’s commitment to equal employment opportunity for all employees.”

According to the spending panel’s agenda, other government entities that provide coverage for transgender services include Washington, D.C., Baltimore County, Prince George’s County; Montgomery County, Baltimore County Public Schools, Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the state of Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County government does not cover sex reassignment surgeries, the board noted.

