Baltimore officials expected to approve $1.6 billion, 13-year sewer repair plan

City leaders are expected this morning to approve a 13-year, $1.6 billion effort to rehabilitate Baltimore’s aged sewer system and stop it from leaking into the Inner Harbor.

The plan is the product of years of negotiations between the city and regulators who are concerned with environmental and health risks as sewage constantly washes into area waterways.

It replaces an agreement the city struck with the Environmental Protection Agency in 2002 but then failed to satisfy, blowing past a deadline to complete repairs and upgrades by the end of 2015.

The revised consent agreement requires the city to finish major upgrades at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant by 2021, allowing it to clear out a 10-mile backup of sewage beneath the city, and sets a 2030 deadline to inspect and replace sewage mains and complete other projects.

The agreement will have direct financial consequences for residents. City sewer rates have more than doubled over the past decade, and are set to rise in the coming years to pay for the work. But the plan is also expected to require the city to provide more financial assistance when sewage backs up into the basements of homes and businesses.

The Baltimore Sun reported last year that sewage backs up into basements around the city a dozen times a day, on average. The city rarely reimburses residents for cleanup costs — only when a backup can be linked to a clog or other issue city crews were aware of but did not address.

The backups can in part be traced to the city’s work to meet the 2002 agreement. The system was designed more than a century ago with 62 outflows through which sewage washes into waterways when pipes are overloaded, and the city has closed all but two of them, reducing contamination but also increasing pressure.

A draft of the consent agreement was released last June, and the public was given two months to submit comments on it. But lawyers have kept secret the final version up for approval Wednesday because it is considered a document under negotiation.

The final version will be filed in federal court.

The city has already spent nearly $1 billion on repairs tied to the 2002 agreement, leading sewer rates to skyrocket. Customers pay about $6.71 per 100 cubic feet of wastewater they send into the system as of July 1, about three times as much as in 2002. The rate will rise another 9 percent to $7.32 next year.

