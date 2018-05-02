Baltimore OKs $9M settlement to man wrongly convicted of murder; council president says FOP should help pay

Baltimore’s spending panel on Wednesday approved a $9 million settlement with a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent 20 years in prison before DNA evidence cleared his name a decade ago.

The amount agreed to be paid to James Owens is the largest settlement from the city in a case involving alleged police misconduct, officials said.

In voting in favor of the settlement, City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young railed against the amount of money taxpayers are paying out over police lawsuits, and he suggested that the Baltimore police union should pick up some of the costs.

“I’m not saying he shouldn’t get some money, but I do think FOP should be party to this settlement,” Young said. “Nine million dollars could go a long way toward rec centers, towards jobs for our youth.”

Owens was charged in the 1987 robbery, rape and murder of Colleen Williar, a 24-year-old phone company employee and college student, in her Southeast Baltimore home.

According to court records, Owens came under suspicion when a neighbor of Williar's, James Thompson, told police he found a knife outside Williar’s apartment and retrieved it on behalf of Owens, a friend.

Police found no physical evidence to link Owens to the crime but charged him on the basis of Thompson’s statement. Owens, now 57, was convicted of murder in 1988 and had spent 21 years in custody before he was freed in 2008.

He sued the city three years later, alleging that investigators pressured a key witness and that police and prosecutors intentionally suppressed exculpatory information in his case.

