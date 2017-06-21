Baltimore and its schools are in a $100 million dispute over pensions

Two auditors are locked in a battle over who is responsible for a $100 million pension liability for Baltimore school employees.

City auditor Robert McCarty said a review of the city's 2015 finances brought the issue to light. City officials are convinced that the responsibility for the money lies with the Baltimore City Public School system. Not so, says the schools' auditor.

The school system had not been including the amount in its financial statements.

"We believe the liability belongs with the city and we are protected," said John Walker, the chief financial officer for city schools. "Obviously the city disagrees with us. At some point in time, we are going to have to sit down and hash this out."

The school district makes annual payments for its employees in the city pension system but has not previously taken on the liability, which is the gap between the funds in the pension account and the amount owed to retirees.

Central office employees, cafeteria workers and custodians participate in the city pension system, while teachers and principals are in the state system.

School district officials would turn to their savings fund to cover the liability if it's decided the district is responsible. Such a decision would not impact the district's operating budget, Walker said.

After McCarty revealed the problem to the Board of Estimates on Wednesday, City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young said he is concerned about the finding and plans to hold a hearing to get more information. He said he's worried the discovery raises more questions about the school system's financial health.

CAPTION Scientists from the University of Maryland School of Medicine visited the Baltimore subway system to test the bacteria found at the stations. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun video) Scientists from the University of Maryland School of Medicine visited the Baltimore subway system to test the bacteria found at the stations. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Witnesses describe seeing and hearing the steam explosion in downtown Baltimore near the corner of Eutaw and Pratt Street. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) Witnesses describe seeing and hearing the steam explosion in downtown Baltimore near the corner of Eutaw and Pratt Street. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

Mayor Catherine Pugh said she would review the auditor's findings.

The system faced a $130 million budget gap for the coming year. Some of that was plugged with an aid package from the city and the state, but more than 100 school employees had to be laid off.