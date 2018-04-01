Vacant home catches fire in Sandtown-Winchester

A vacant home caught fire in Sandtown-Winchester early Sunday morning, officials said.

The blaze broke out at 4:24 a.m. at the three-story home in the middle of the 1500 block of Baker Street, fire department spokeswoman Blair Skinner said. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from the first floor and smoke billowing from multiple floors, she said.

The fire spread to an adjacent home, which was occupied, but no one was injured, Skinner said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This was the second vacant house to catch fire this weekend. On Saturday evening, a Baltimore firefighter suffered minor injures while responding to a blaze in the northeastern part of the city, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution was injured.

