As Trump targets immigration, Pugh says Baltimore remains 'welcoming' city

As President Donald Trump tries to strip federal funding from so-called "sanctuary cities," Mayor Catherine Pugh denied Wednesday that Baltimore is among those targeted.

Trump is preparing to take executive action that would target funding for cities that limit their enforcement of federal immigration laws. Doing so would be making good on a campaign pledge to "cancel all federal funding" to such jurisdictions.

Such an order could pressure police in cities across the country — including Los Angeles and Chicago — to demand local jails hold people who are in the country illegally.

Police in Baltimore do not ask about a person's immigration status, but the city's jail is run by state officials.

Pugh on Wednesday said city officials want to continue that policy. She said she welcomes immigrants to Baltimore and city officials will not check on their immigration status.

That said, because Baltimore does not run its own jail and can't make decisions about whether to hold people charged with immigration crimes, the city is not technically a "sanctuary city," said mayoral spokesman Anthony McCarthy.

"We are a welcoming city," he said. "We are not a sanctuary city."

Pugh said the police department enforces local laws, not federal laws. State officials at the city jail determine whether to investigate the immigration status of people charged with local crimes, she said.

Pugh said no city official will ask the immigration status of anyone in Baltimore, whether they are seeking city services or subject to arrest.

"We don't walk around asking people where they're from," Pugh said. "That's just not our policy. We don't do that. What we want is to help people become productive members of our community.

"We're a welcoming city. We want everybody here. We want to provide opportunities and jobs and careers for folks."

For years, Baltimore has welcomed immigrants to the city. Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake signed an executive order in 2012 telling city police not to ask about a person's immigration status.

The Los Angeles Times contributed to this article.

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater