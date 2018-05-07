Baltimore seeks groups to launch three new locations of Safe Streets anti-violence program

The Baltimore mayor's office is seeking three groups to launch new outposts of the Safe Streets anti-violence program, a step forward for a planned expansion of an approach that uses people with criminal ties to stop shootings.

The new sites would have an annual budget of $500,000, according to contracting documents released Friday.

Mayor Catherine Pugh secured $3.6 million in state funds for the program and her proposed budget includes $1.7 million from the city, which she says will eventually be enough money to fund six sites on top of the existing four. As part of the proposed expansion, Pugh transferred oversight of the program from the Department of Health to her office.

It will be up to the groups applying to host a new site to pitch a neighborhood to operate in, but the city says officials will only consider locations in areas ranked in the top 25 percent for gun violence in the past 3 years.

The program approaches violent crime as a disease and aims to reach young people who are beyond existing social programs. The groups that run the sites hire former criminals who are judged to have credibility in their communities and the contracting documents emphasize that new applicants must have the ability to recruit those kinds of people.

Safe Streets has been praised as an effective alternative to using police to control violence, although a recent study cast doubt on earlier figures that showed the model had driven down crime in the neighborhoods where it operates. The approach has also been the subject of controversy when employees have been accused of continuing to commit crimes.

Safe Streets currently operates in Cherry Hill, McElderry Park, Park Heights and Sandtown-Winchester. It’s not clear when the city will reach the mayor’s goal of running the program in ten locations.

Organizations seeking to host one of the three new sites have until June 13 to apply.

