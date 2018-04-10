Baltimore Fire battling blaze at multiple Hampden rowhomes

The Baltimore Fire Department is battling a two-alarm fire at multiple rowhomes in Hampden.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just before noon, said department spokeswoman Blair Adams.

The fire started in the area just below the roof in one of the rowhouses. The investigation into the cause is ongoing, she said. About 72 first responders were on site, she said.

"Because of the intensity of the fire and the heavy wind conditions, it just spread down the row," she said.

Roughly an hour after the first call, heavy smoke and fire was still visible from the roofs of about a dozen homes. The windows on the home’s top floors had been smashed in.

Most residents evacuated on their own, though firefighters did have to rescue some people and pets. There were no injuries, Adams said.

The wind makes it difficult for fire fighters to get a direct stream on the fire, Adams said. She doesn't know how to get the blaze under control.

Oscar Decombel, 69, is visiting from Brussels and housesitting for his son-in-law, whose home caught on fire. He stood with his wife and a group of other neighborhood residents behind police caution tape, across the street from his son-in-law's burning home.

He watched as powerful hoses sent water across the smoking roof and into open windows, blasting pieces of the structure in the air. He and his wife evacuated more than an hour ago and have begun thinking about where they'll spend the night.

Decombel comes to visit from Brussels a couple times a year, often helping his son-in-law fix up the house. He recently replaced the carpet with hardwood floors.

"That will be ruined," he said. "We'll have to start all over again."