Indictment reveals new details on alleged assault by Baltimore officer

Jurors indicted a Baltimore police officer on first-degree assault and misconduct in office for a 2016 incident near the War Memorial, according to court filings released Tuesday by the state’s attorney’s office.

Officer Carlos Rivera-Martinez “did while acting in his capacity as a duly sworn police officer for the Baltimore City Police Department corruptly commit a unlawful act in a wrongful or improper manner, in violation of the Common Law; against the peace, government and the dignity of the State,” the documents said.

Rivera-Martinez, 31, is scheduled to be arraigned July 24.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred two years ago July 5 at 100 N. Gay St.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith has said Rivera-Martinez has been suspended without pay, under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Online records show Rivera-Martinez was hired by the Police Department in 2010. He was involved in an unrelated shooting Jan. 22, according to the department.

Rivera-Martinez earned more than $90,000 last year.

A spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office has said the indictment is “a strong reminder that we will pursue justice fairly and equally no matter an individual’s race, gender, creed, or occupation.”

No lawyer was listed for Rivera-Martinez.

