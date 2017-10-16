Baltimore council considers requiring restaurants to post health inspection reports

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott on Monday proposed requiring restaurants to prominently post their latest health inspection reports on the outside of their shops.

The bill is the latest attempt in what’s been a four-year effort by Scott to let Baltimore customers know more about the cleanliness of the restaurants in which they eat. Unlike previous failed attempts, this version of the bill does not contain a letter grading system.

“This is about being transparent about the health of the citizens of Baltimore,” Scott said, citing restaurant grades in New York and elsewhere. “We know that this is something that happens in just about every major city other than Baltimore. We have made some progress in putting them online. We want to take it to the next step and be fully transparent.”

Melvin R. Thompson, a senior vice president for the Restaurant Association of Maryland, which opposed previous attempts at a grading system, said the group is studying the bill.

The bill was one of two pieces of legislation focusing on restaurants introduced Monday. Scott also submitted legislation mandating that restaurants offer healthy drink options with kids’ meals. Scott said the legislation would follow the lead of McDonald’s and other restaurants that provide for a substitute rather than soda for a drink for children.

“It’s a needed piece legislation, but it’s a simple change to make sure our children are healthy,” Scott said.

The legislation would require kids’ meals provide an option of a water, sparkling water, milk or 100 percent fruit juice with no added sweeteners.

Sugar Free Kids Maryland praised the bill.

“Busy parents with limited options are often faced with the need to eat out on a regular basis with their families,” said director Shawn McIntosh. “The default options for kids meals’ in restaurants are almost always sugary drinks. Mayor Pugh and the Baltimore City Council have the opportunity to ensure that healthy choices will be available to city families so that their children can have better opportunities to live long, healthy lives, free of chronic disease.”

But Thompson said his group opposes the bill.

“We oppose this legislation because it unnecessarily interferes with how our industry packages and sells meal options,” he said. “Restaurants today provide more information and healthier options than ever before. More choices and education are the best ways to promote healthy dining; not product restrictions and penalties.”

City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer also said he had concerns about the legislation.

“Some juices are so loaded in sugar they’re worse than many other drinks,” Schleifer said. “Kosher restaurants, they can’t offer milk at a meat restaurant. This is a parent’s choice as to what food and drinks they serve their children. I don’t think the Baltimore City Council should be telling parents what their kids should or should not eat or drink.”

Since 2012, Scott has advocated for more public disclosure of health violations by the city's restaurants and carry-outs. In 2015, he was successful in winning passage of a bill that required eateries to post signs if they are forced to close for violating health restrictions.

At the bill signing, Baltimore Health Commissioner Leana Wen said her agency would launch an online database of restaurant health inspections. Restaurants that have been closed recently due to health violations can now be reviewed on the city’s website.

Also in 2015, the council killed a different bill sponsored by Scott that would have required Baltimore eateries to post grades based on health inspections. It failed by one vote after three council members switched their positions amid intense lobbying by restaurant owners.

