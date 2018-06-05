Baltimore Fire Department working to recover worker from trench at Clifton Park

The Baltimore Fire Department is working to recover a construction worker from a trench at Clifton Park.

Dirt and debris caved in on the 19-year-old worker, trapping him inside a hole about 15-feet deep at North Chester Street and Sinclair Lane, according to the department.

“It appears the hole was not properly shored up,” spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

Adams said the incident occurred on city property, but the worker is an independent contractor who was fixing a sewer line.

Hours after the rescue began, Adams said it seemed likely that the worker had died — given the amount of dirt and debris that fell on top on him.

But, she said, “we’re hoping for the best.”

This post will be updated.

