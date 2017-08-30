Baltimore activates $75 fines on Red Light cameras

Baltimore officials have begun issuing $75 red light camera tickets to motorists for the first time since 2013.

“The trial period for the red light cameras is over," Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday. "My message to everyone is drive slow, drive slow, drive slow."

The eight red light cameras are currently at six intersections in Baltimore, including: Reisterstown Road at Patterson Avenue; East North Avenue at North Howard Street; South Monroe Street at Washington Boulevard; Belair Road at Erdman Avenue; Pulaski Highway at North Point Road; and North Calvert Street at East Baltimore Street.

The new red light camera system comes after the re-launch of Baltimore’s speed camera system stumbled on its first day, when the program’s vendor accidentally issued a combined $38,480 in duplicate tickets to 962 people.

Drivers who received the duplicate speeding tickets issued on July 31 will receive a letter explaining the error and have their violations forgiven.

Pugh said city officials have corrected that problem and did not expect similar issues with the launch of the red light camera system.

“We took care of it,” she said.

City officials in May awarded contracts to revive the once-troubled system that has been shut down for four years.

Under the contract, American Traffic Solutions will be paid $5.4 million over the next five years to run the city's speed camera system, while Conduent Inc. will be paid $4.2 million to run the red-light camera system. A third firm, MRA Digital LLC, will be paid $80,000 a year to calibrate the cameras annually.

This is the city's third camera program, following two failed attempts in which cameras issued erroneous tickets to drivers who were not speeding. The system, which was run for years by Xerox State and Local Solutions and briefly by Brekford Corp., was shut down in April 2013.

The previous system of 83 speed cameras and 81 red-light cameras once brought in nearly $20 million a year for the city. But it was dogged by questions about its accuracy after a Baltimore Sun investigation revealed numerous problems.

The system, once the largest in North America, had brought in $140 million since 1999 to city government.

At the program's height, a single Baltimore officer reviewed 1,000 to 1,200 of the machine-generated citations per shift — sometimes as many as five or six per minute.

Critics of the automated cameras have argued that running such a large system relies too much on technology, which is known to sometimes produce false readings, and makes it harder to do a substantive review of the tickets.

For instance, city officials have acknowledged that, in 2011, their red light camera system issued about 2,000 tickets to motorists with a signature bearing the name of a dead police officer.

Baltimore officials have said the new system will be much smaller than previous versions. Transportation officials say they've added new quality control staff, including an ombudsman to deal with allegations of erroneous tickets.

Maryland law allows jurisdictions to issue $40 speed camera tickets to vehicles traveling 12 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. Red-light camera tickets carry a $75 fine.

Lester Davis, a spokesman for Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, said Young was pleased the cameras are back in operation.

“He’s ecstatic,” Davis said. “We need them from a public safety standpoint and we need them from a revenue standpoint. It’s a win-win.”

