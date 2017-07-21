Two Baltimore officers charged in racketeering scheme due in court Friday to change their pleas

Two Baltimore police detectives accused of participating in a long-running racketeering and robbery scheme are due in court Friday for rearraignment hearings.

Detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward had told the court they were not guilty of the scheme to extort and rob citizens, falsify reports and collect fraudulent overtime payments. Rearraignment hearings are held so defendants can change their pleas.

Ward will plead guilty, his attorney has said. The 36-year-old detective from Middle River has served 13 years with the Baltimore police.

An attorney for Hendrix did not respond to questions Thursday. Hendrix, 32, lives in Randallstown and has served eight years in the department.

Both men worked in an elite plainclothes unit deployed to interrupt Baltimore's illegal gun trade. Five additional officers from the Gun Trace Task Force — the entirety of the unit — have also been indicted. They are accused of robbing people in custody, swearing out false search warrants to steal money and drugs from homes, falsifying arrest reports to cover up their schemes, and cheating on overtime to make thousands of dollars a month.

Ward earned a salary of nearly $73,000 and made nearly $62,500 in overtime during the 2016 fiscal year, according to court records. Hendrix earned a salary of about $69,400 and made about $52,400 in overtime during the same period.

The officers face maximum sentences of 20 years in prison on the conspiracy and racketeering charges.

The additional officers indicted in February include Wayne Jenkins, 37; Daniel Hersl, 48; Marcus Taylor, 30; Momodu Gondo, 34; and Jemell Rayam, 36. The officers pleaded not guilty, but Gondo and Rayam are due back in court in the fall to change their pleas.

The indictments led prosecutors to drop criminal charges against dozens of people whose cases hinged on the word of the accused officers.

All seven were ordered held until trial after judges decided they were a risk to public safety. Jenkins, Hersl and Taylor have trials scheduled for January.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente