Road closures planned for Ray Lewis parade Saturday in Baltimore

Road closures and other parking restrictions will be in effect Saturday morning around the Inner Harbor for the city’s parade honoring Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. by the Maryland Science Center and will proceed around the harbor to War Memorial Plaza outside City Hall, ending at noon.

But road closures will go into effect before the parade, starting at about 8:30 a.m. The Department of Transportation announced the following road closures:

- Westbound Key Highway from Battery Avenue to Light Street

- Northbound Light Street from Key Highway to Lombard Street

- Eastbound Conway Street from Charles to Light streets

- Pratt Street closed at Charles Street (access to southbound Light Street Only)

- Pratt Street from Light to Gay streets

- Commerce Street from Pratt to Baltimore streets

- Holliday Street from Baltimore to W. Fayette streets

- Fayette Street from Gay to South streets

- Holliday Street from Saratoga to Lexington streets

- Lexington Street from Guilford Avenue to Gay Street

- Lane closures along Lombard Street from Gay to Commerce streets (reduced to one lane of through traffic)

There will also be parking restrictions from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the following streets:

- Both sides of Commerce Street from Pratt to W. Baltimore streets

- East side of Holliday Street from Baltimore to Fayette streets

- South side of Fayette Street from Holliday to Gay streets

- West side of Gay Street from Fayette to Lexington streets

- Both sides of Holliday Street from Saratoga to Lexington streets

- Both sides of Lexington Street from Guilford Avenue to Gay Street

City officials also say commercial vehicle restrictions will be in place on Key Highway at Lawrence Street and at Cross Street, and that temporary traffic stops may be implemented during the parade.

