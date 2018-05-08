New police oversight chair says he took position contingent on his predecessor remaining on board

The new chair of a panel tasked with reviewing civilian oversight of the Baltimore Police Department under the city’s consent decree made clear in a letter to city and Justice Department officials on Tuesday that he had accepted the position on the condition that his predecessor be allowed to remain on the board.

Marvin McKenstry, the previous chair of the Civilian Oversight Task Force, resigned the position late last week after The Baltimore Sun published police body-camera video showing him clashing with a sergeant during a traffic stop last month.

In his letter, new chair Ray Kelly, a well-known community advocate with the No Boundaries Coalition of Central West Baltimore, wrote that McKenstry’s “hard work and dedication” on the panel over the past year “can not be diminished by one indiscretion or a ‘bad day.’”

Kelly, whose panel colleagues elected him to be the new chair, cited both a “lack of respect for” and an “abuse of” authority in the interaction between McKenstry and Sgt. Terrence McGowan, but did not address specific aspects of the stop or say where he saw those two things playing out in the video.

Instead, he put the stop in a broader historical context, including by referencing the 2016 Justice Department report that found a history of discriminatory and unconstitutional police practices in the city — particularly in predominantly black neighborhoods, and including during traffic stops.

“What we must remember is this is the reason this task force exists,” Kelly wrote. “We must not forget the history of negative encounters between the BPD and Black men in Baltimore City outlined in the DOJ’s findings that preempted the Consent Decree.”

In its last act under McKenstry’s leadership, Kelly wrote, the oversight panel “decided it was most important to complete the duties it is charged to do without allowing our personal interactions take precedence over the 100s of negative encounters that continue to happen between our residents and the Baltimore Police and become a distraction from the efforts to build a viable mechanism for resolution.”

McGowan asked McKenstry for his license and registration 60 times during the traffic stop before McKenstry gave him his license and told him he didn’t have his registration. McKenstry had sought to reach a top police commander during the stop. And he told McGowan he would have to arrest him before he complied with what he considered an “unlawful” stop.

McGowan refused to arrest him, but issued him five tickets totaling $500 in fines.

McKenstry, an associate minister at a local church and an employee of the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development, called the episode a “misunderstanding” that had been “resolved.”

After The Sun published video of the encounter, the police union praised McGowan for his “professionalism” during the stop and called on Mayor Catherine Pugh to “reconsider” her appointment of McKenstry to the oversight panel. Pugh said the entire incident could have been avoided.

“All citizens, regardless of rank, office or status have an obligation to cooperate with our law enforcement officers. This was an unfortunate occurrence that has apparently been resolved but also could easily have been avoided,” she said in a statement.

The panel, as a group, announced McKenstry would step down as chair but remain on the panel in a statement over the weekend.

The stop was on April 13. Police have said the tickets issued to McKenstry were not dropped, though they have yet to appear in online court records.

Kelly’s letter was addressed to Pugh, Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, and “The Residents of the City of Baltimore.”

The panel held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to facilitate the leadership transition and complete other planning, according to an agenda.

The panel has previously said it envisions a vastly expanded role for civilians in overseeing the city police force, including in handling officer misconduct allegations and shaping policy and budget. It is hosting community forums to gather additional input from residents before submitting its final recommendations to the city in June.

