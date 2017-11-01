Baltimore launches new program to eliminate rats in public housing

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on Wednesday announced a new program designed to eliminate rats and other pests in the city's public housing units.

The program, dubbed Healthy Elimination of All Pests Long-term, or HEAL, started Wednesday at the Douglass Homes in East Baltimore.

Ella Broadway, president of the Housing Authority’s resident advisory board, said tenants’ problems with rats had been “overlooked for a while.”

“We are looking forward to results,” she said.

The effort will bring together teams from the Housing Authority, Housing Department, the Department of Public Works and Department of Health to remove rat burrows and inspect every public housing unit in the city.

Pugh said it is the collaboration between city agencies that makes the new program different.

“Instead of just doing this today and that tomorrow, everybody gets to work together,” she said.

Janet Abrahams, the housing authority’s executive director, said in the past residents had refused service from the agency’s pest control contractor.

“This is the first time we’re really pushing to get into every single unit and inspect every single room in each unit,” she said.

