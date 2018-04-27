Three years after Baltimore unrest, Homeland Security won't say whether it tracked 2015 'purge' flier

The Department of Homeland Security won’t say whether it was able to — or if it tried to — pinpoint the origins of a “purge” flier that was a precursor to the April 2015 riots in Baltimore.

It’s never been revealed who first posted the flier, or if it was even widely circulated. The flier, which was shared on Instagram, read, “All high schools Monday at 3 [p.m.] We Going to Purge,” a reference to a movie in which there was a period of lawlessness. It also called on students to go from “Mondawmin, to the Ave” — local slang for Pennsylvania Avenue — “to downtown.”

Questions linger about whether the flier inspired what took place on the day of Freddie Gray’s funeral, or if an anticipatory response from law enforcement essentially created a self-fulling prophecy.

DHS denied a request for documents related to an investigation into the flier. In their denial letter, they wrote that the Office of Intelligence and Analysis “has determined that the fact of the existence or non-existence of records pertaining to your request would be exempted from disclosure.”

Photos of April's rioting in Baltimore.

They cited an exemption that allows them to “protect intelligence sources and methods from unauthorized disclosure,” but added that they were “neither confirming nor denying the existence” of records because disclosure of the records sought would “reveal law enforcement techniques or procedures and the circumstances under which those procedures or techniques were used.”

Instagram has also not responded to questions from The Sun about whether it is able to trace the origins of an image. Users can search only by hashtags or location, and not by image.

Emails obtained by The Sun in 2015 showed city police notified school police of the flier around noon the day before the riot. The day of, local businesses and organizations were warned of the potential for unrest.

City police sent officers in tactical gear to the Mondawmin Mall bus station and subway stop, which was shut down. Authorities have never identified who or what agency made the call the call to shut down the station. The Mondawmin station is a crucial transportation hub that area students use to get home from school, and some have said the students were reacting to the heavy police presence and lack of option for leaving.

Documents obtained by the ACLU in 2016 show that the social media company Geofeedia had been monitoring social media chatter about a planned protest. A Baltimore County sergeant wrote in a “case study” obtained by the civil liberties organization in which a county intelligence sergeant said police “were able to turn around and alert local police, who intercepted the kids — some of whom had already hijacked a metro bus — and found their backpacks full of rocks, bottles and fence posts.”

A clash occurred, and a large group of young people made their way from Mondawmin to Pennsylvania Avenue, where a CVS was set on fire and looted along with other businesses, and similar looting broke out across the city.

The Maryland Transit Administration, which operates the station and its camera system, has refused to release any of the footage despite ongoing requests by The Baltimore Sun and questions from city officials, activists and others about the role the MTA and the city police department might have played in escalating the tensions. The MTA said releasing the footage would present unacceptable security risks by divulging where its cameras are located and how they pan and zoom.

Questions about pinpointing the flier’s origins took on a new dynamic after the revelations that Russians were using social media to sow discord, including an account named “Blacktivist” that reached out to local activists and media seeking to promote protests.

