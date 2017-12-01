Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's first-year agenda overwhelmed by city violence

Every time an emergency happens in Baltimore — a shooting, stabbing or fire — Mayor Catherine Pugh receives an alert on her phone.

Some days, it seems, her phone never stops buzzing.

In her first year as mayor, the 67-year-old former state senator has taken steps to reduce unemployment, shored up funding for schools and torn down public monuments to the Confederacy.

But whatever progress she might be making on those fronts has been overwhelmed by the rising concern among city residents, community activists and business leaders that Baltimore’s crime rate remains persistently and staggeringly high — and nothing officials have done to address it seems to be having any effect.

The number of homicides in Baltimore this year has soared above 300 for a third straight year. Carjackings have jumped by 32 percent since last year. The city is on pace to end 2017 with more than 1,000 shootings.

“The thing I’m most frustrated with is the violence,” Pugh says. “It takes time. It’s frustrating because you know it takes time. It’s frustrating because it’s a problem that demands attention.”

Elected last year in a close Democratic primary with rival Sheila Dixon, Pugh came into office last December promising a series of initiatives, several of which she enacted quickly. She broke up Baltimore Housing into two agencies, asserted mayoral control of the school board, put up thousands of new street lights and deployed a jobs van to neighborhoods with high unemployment.

She created a program to employ the squeegee boys who stand in the street to wash windshields, and held a jobs convention that attracted 4,000 attendees.

The city has gained nearly 6,000 jobs this year, and unemployment has fallen to 5.2 percent — the lowest rate in almost a decade.

Pugh works long hours — she often leaves her Ashburton home for a 5 a.m. run in the dark and doesn’t return until almost midnight. She says she sleeps only a few hours a night. One recent Tuesday, her schedule included 10 different meetings and events, with business leaders, fellow officials and members of the community.

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun Mayor Catherine Pugh listens to staff during a monthly Cabinet meeting at City Hall. At far left is Kim Morton, chief of staff, and at Pugh's left is Jim Smith, chief of Strategic Alliances. Mayor Catherine Pugh listens to staff during a monthly Cabinet meeting at City Hall. At far left is Kim Morton, chief of staff, and at Pugh's left is Jim Smith, chief of Strategic Alliances. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

But crime has overshadowed much of her work.

“If people don’t feel safe — rightly or wrongly — there’s not much else you can focus on,” says Mark Mark J. McLaurin, political director of the local branch of the Service Employees International Union.

McLaurin, a Pugh supporter who considers the mayor a friend, was disappointed that she reneged on a campaign promise to sign legislation to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2020. He also faults her recent decision to award a $50,000 police-style SUV to the Shomrim community watch group in Northwest Baltimore, when he said other parts of the city are suffering more from crime.

“I don’t think anyone loves the city more than she does. She has the best of motivations,” McLaurin said. “But she’s had some missteps. She really is a workhorse for the city. But so many things are coming at her so fast. Unfortunately, she’s had to be more reactive than proactive. She’s been too much on defense her first year.”

Pugh agrees that crime is Baltimore’s most pressing challenge. She has said violence in the city is “out of control,” and has directed 30 agency heads to meet every morning with Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, a move that makes reducing crime the top mission not only of the Police Department, but also of health workers, housing officials and public works crews.

Although Pugh released an anti-violence plan during her campaign — and an updated version in August — many say the administration is still struggling to address crime. The killing of a restaurant worker in Locust Point and attacks by youths against tourists have garnered headlines in recent weeks, and the city is reeling from the unsolved killing of police Det. Sean Suiter.

Arrests have declined by 5 percent to their lowest level in at least four mayoral administrations, and gun arrests are down 25 percent. Eight members of the Police Department’s elite Gun Trace Task Force, the unit charged with getting illegal guns out of the hands of trigger-pullers, have been indicted on racketeering charges for allegedly shaking down suspects and innocent citizens.

The Mayor's Office on Criminal Justice spent the first half of 2017 in disarray. Staff were leaving and the anti-violence Operation Ceasefire program was canceled.

Gov. Larry Hogan, who has generally supported Pugh, said this week he wasn’t sure what her crime-fighting strategy was. "I don't know that there is a plan,” Hogan told reporters in Annapolis. The Republican governor pledged to develop his own plan to reduce the violence.

Councilman Brandon Scott, chairman of the council’s public safety committee, has emerged as one of Pugh’s most prominent critics. He said he thought the mayor has been too slow to act on crime at a time when his constituents are looking for immediate action.

“It was almost immediately that we started to butt heads on police and crime-related things,” he said. “My biggest letdown and disappointment: They were not prepared when they got there with a comprehensive plan.”

Former Mayor Kurt Schmoke said Pugh didn’t enter office expecting a surge in homicides, or understanding how crime would shape her first year.

“She understood that public safety was an important issue,” said Schmoke, now president of the University of Baltimore. “I know she was hoping that it wouldn't be the issue.”

“She clearly knows that’s issue No. 1 now.”

Pugh has focused on hiring more police. She believes the city’s force needs hundreds more officers. Her predecessor, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, cut about 400 positions from the budget during her tenure.

Pugh has tasked the city’s new Bloomberg-funded Innovation Team with finding ways to ensure the city attracts police recruits, hires them more quickly and retains them.

“I said unfreeze positions and fill every vacancy,” she said.

Pugh laments how long it has taken to get new officers on the street. With background checks and training, the process that can take more than a year. She has personally recruited officers to join the force, and says she’s inspired by the community’s efforts against violence.

“I’m excited about the people who come around the table and who have engaged neighborhoods and communities,” she said.