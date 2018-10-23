What they're saying about Baltimore Mayor Pugh's $2M 'squeegee kid' initiative

Baltimore’s debate over how the city should treat the “squeegee kids” and adults who wash windows at busy intersections raged on this week as Mayor Catherine E. Pugh announced her latest plan to get some of them off the street.

In a Baltimore Sun editorial Monday, Pugh touted a $2 million program she hopes to implement that would aim to provide 100 youth with year-round employment, entrepreneurship training and a stipend.

Not everyone was a fan.

Some Baltimoreans expressed support for the idea, asking how they could help and saying they sympathized with the people who wash windshields for money.

Others condemned the proposal.

And many critics of Pugh’s plan questioned spending $2 million on the program.

