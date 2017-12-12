Pugh to replace Baltimore's MLK Day parade with day of service, battle of the bands

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Tuesday she is replacing next month’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade with a day of service and a battle of the bands at Morgan State University.

Pugh said she thought the annual parade, which she described as “short,” didn’t do enough justice to King’s legacy.

Instead, bands that would have marched in the parade will march into Morgan State for a competition that will name a “drummer for justice.” Those in the audience will be encouraged to volunteer at a variety of community organizations, she said.

“We are doing a day of service and a battle of the bands,” Pugh said. “We’re looking for the drummer for justice. Instead of marching down MLK Boulevard, most cities are doing a day of service. This is an expression of what Martin Luther King would have wanted to see. You’ll have poetry, signing and the battle of the bands. It gives us a chance to launch an essay contest as well. Everybody who wants to participate in the day of service will have the opportunity to give back.”

Pugh announced the change on the city’s website.

“To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 15, 2018, Mayor Catherine E. Pugh will host the inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service,” the site states. “This year, the City of Baltimore welcomes residents to emulate Dr. King's leadership and compassion for others by volunteering in their communities. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a public servant who devoted his life to the advancement of civil rights and equality. Building on this momentum, Baltimore begins a new tradition to honor this commitment and to encourage community-based organizations to organize and submit service projects that welcome volunteers of all-ages.”

The announcement was quickly criticized by some who saw the mayor taking away a beloved tradition. More than 300 people signed an online petition Tuesday asking for the parade to be restored.

“This is a Baltimore City tradition!!” one person wrote.

“I have watched this parade for over 35 years. It’s a part of our history and Baltimore City,” wrote another.

Earlier this year, Pugh scaled back the city's African-American festival, AFRAM, after a 40-year run that drew hundreds of thousands many years. She held a smaller event at Druid Hill Park this year.

“People are upset and rightfully so just like they are with AFRAM,” said City Councilman Brandon Scott. “Every year we do a parade, but we also do day-of- service stuff. Black folks in Baltimore feel their stuff is under attack. We have all these great cultural things. Why are these the two things picked to be downsized or eliminated? We can do both. We can have parade and day or service.”

