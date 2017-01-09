Pugh: DOJ consent decree on Baltimore policing likely finished this week

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Monday her administration is close to completing negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice over reforming the Baltimore Police Department.

"Our goal is to be done this week," Pugh said. "Everybody is urging that we get this done. My folks have been working overtime, till 1 o'clock in the morning. … They're dedicated to getting this process done."

Pugh said last month she had set a goal of finishing the work before President-Elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20. She said the consent decree will include placing civilians on trial boards, upgrading technology and providing a public process to select a monitor.

"We need to bring back confidence in the community in what the police officers do," Pugh said.

Since Trump's victory, activists in Baltimore have worried that his administration will be less interested in cracking down on police misconduct than the administration of President Barack Obama. They have been advocating that Pugh sign a binding legal agreement with Obama's Justice Department before Trump becomes president.

The Justice Department has been negotiating with city attorneys since August, when it released a scathing, 163-page report that described Baltimore police engaging in a pattern of violations of residents' rights, particularly in poor, predominantly black neighborhoods.

City Councilman Brandon Scott, chairman of the council's public safety committee, on Monday formally called on Pugh to allow him and City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young to review the agreement before it is signed.

"We were told the council president and the chair of the public safety committee would be able to review the agreement before it was signed," Scott said. "Fiscally and politically, it's responsible for us to review it."

Pugh told Scott at the council's lunch meeting that he was welcome to review the consent decree and that a formal resolution wasn't needed.

"I'm looking forward to getting us to the finish line," she said. "We're almost there."

