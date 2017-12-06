Mayor Pugh says Baltimore's crime situation showing improvement after she launched new initiative

Less than a month after declaring crime in her city "out of control," Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said a new initiative she launched is already showing results driving down violence.

“I think we’re trending in the right direction,” Pugh said, flanked by agency leaders at a City Hall news conference Wednesday.

Officials have focused on five especially violent areas of the city, pulling in resources not just from the Police Department but also the fire, transportation, parks and health departments. Pugh has ordered 30 agency heads to meet each morning at police headquarters to coordinate their efforts.

In those neighborhoods, the mayor’s team says average weekly homicides since Oct. 30 are down 33 percent — from 1.5 to 1. For shootings in which the victim survived, the figure is 43 percent — from 3.1 to 1.4 per week.

Officials compared the period since they launched the new effort to the 10 previous weeks. Crime has declined across the city in the same time frame, but Drew Vetter, the mayor’s top aide on crime, said the declines have been faster in the areas officials have targeted.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said the early successes will give officials momentum heading into 2018.

“Being able to pause and recognize the momentum and the crime reductions that are being accomplished across the board is something that we find very encouraging,” he said.

Wednesday was Pugh’s first anniversary in office and one in which her agenda was largely overwhelmed by the level of violent crime in the city.

The mayor has faced criticism from many quarters for seeming to struggle to get to grips with crime, most recently from Gov. Larry Hogan who last week questioned whether Pugh really had a plan.

On Tuesday, Hogan held his own event in Baltimore laying out efforts the state will pursue. None of Baltimore’s top government or law enforcement officials were present at the announcement.

Asked about why she didn’t appear at the event, Pugh said: “There wasn’t anything new announced.”

She underscored that she had met Hogan in July and requested much of the aid he is now planning to provide — Pugh even held up a folder that contained details fo the meeting.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the governor,” Pugh said.

CAPTION Shadowing Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh as she attends events and numerous meetings throughout the day. (Amy Davis, Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) Shadowing Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh as she attends events and numerous meetings throughout the day. (Amy Davis, Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Some models say President Trump would barge uninvited into rooms where they were naked and vulnerable. (Nov. 28, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Some models say President Trump would barge uninvited into rooms where they were naked and vulnerable. (Nov. 28, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR)

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan