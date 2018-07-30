Baltimore Mayor Pugh signs off on two charter amendments for November ballot

Baltimore voters will decide in the fall whether the city should allow public funding of local campaigns and create an independent inspector general’s office.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh signed off on the two charter amendment proposals on Monday, meaning voters will be asked whether they support the measures when they head to the polls in November.

Earlier this month the City Council gave unanimous approval to placing the charter amendments on the ballot.

Supporters say the public financing legislation is intended to limit wealthy donors’ and special interest groups’ influence on Baltimore politics. Should voters support the amendment, the city would create a “Fair Elections Fund” and a commission to control it.

The city would begin providing eligible candidates with matching public funds for small-dollar donations, though the charter amendment doesn’t specify where the money would come from. The fair election fund commission would be tasked with recommending revenue sources once it’s created.

Even if approved in the upcoming election, the public financing of campaigns likely wouldn’t begin until 2024.

Advocates applauded Pugh’s move to place the issue on the ballot, saying it signaled the beginning of the end for big money politics in Baltimore.

“Mayor Pugh’s actions today show that she understands that working families in Baltimore City deserve to have their voices heard,” Jay Hutchins, acting executive director of Maryland Working Families, said in a statement. “This effort will help empower voters, strengthen local democracy, allow candidates and elected officials to spend more time with their constituents, and rein in the influence of big money in our elections.”

The cost of running for public office in Baltimore soared in the last election. Mayoral candidates spent a total of $9 million in 2016 — three times as much as in the previous race. Howard and Montgomery counties have enacted similar public financing systems in recent years.

Pugh also signed off on a charter amendment aimed at making the Office of the Inspector General independent of the mayor.

Isabel Mercedes Cumming, who leads the office that investigates waste and abuse in city government, said the inspector general position must be rooted in independence.

“We have to do the hard investigations and not be biased either way,” she said. “We’re really hoping the citizens feel as strongly as we do that independence is the best thing for the inspector general.”

The City Council also put forward a third charter amendment for Pugh’s signature — one that would create an equity assistance fund to support programs that work to eliminate “inequity based on race, gender, or economic status in Baltimore.”

Pugh has previously expressed skepticism that such a fund is needed in the city and has not made her decision on whether to sign it.

“She’s still reading through that one,” Pugh spokesman James Bentley said.

Councilman Brandon Scott, the bill’s sponsor, said he’s meeting with the mayor next week to discuss the charter amendment.

“We know we have to do the structural work as a government to take down some of the policies and practices that have created this gap of inequity in the city,” he said. “And we know it’ll cost money to do that.”

Voters typically approve ballot questions unless there is aggressive opposition. All 10 charter amendment and bond issuance proposals passed in the 2016 election.

