Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh boosts police spending in proposed budget

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on Wednesday revealed her new $2.83 billion budget for the coming fiscal year, proposing growing the police department and funding for 100 new positions for officers.

“There was a particular focus this year on public safety, given the mayor’s emphasis on violence reduction,” said Baltimore budget director Bob Cenname.

The spending plan includes a 2 percent raise for all city workers and a small tax cut for city homeowners. It counts on tripling revenue from speed and red light cameras — from $8 million to $24 million — as the Department of Transportation adds dozens more of the devices around Baltimore.

The budget also earmarks $500,000 to help pay for free community college for Baltimore public school graduates. And it proposes closing two fire companies and replacing them with ambulances, a move Cenname said would better reflect the services Baltimore residents need during a crisis in drug overdoses.

The Baltimore Police Department budget will continue to grow — up to $511 million from this year’s proposed $497 million. It will add about 130 total positions for the agency, including crime lab employees.

Pugh said in a statement that fighting violent crime remains the top priority in a budget that calls for spending $3.6 million to expand the anti-violence Safe Streets program from four to 10 sites and $1 million to help fund an intervention program for boys and young men called Roca.

The budget counts on overtime spending for police to be $20 million next year, even though the agency is on pace to spend about $50 million in the current fiscal year.

“Our recruitment has improved this year and each new hire reduces our overtime spending,” Pugh said in a statement. “But, let me be clear: an increase in the Police Department’s budget does not mean they get a blank check.”

She said police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa will work to reduce overtime spending by implementing a more efficient patrol schedule and a new technology for signing into work.

The budget does not provide as large an increase for schools. Money contributed to the the school system’s budget for operations decreases by about $3 million, but the mayor increased funding by $2 million in additional capital funding to help schools repair their heating.

Overall the city budget provides $275 million in aid to the city school system’s total $1.3 billion budget and $492 million for the police department’s total $511 million spending plan.

The budget projects that general fund revenue will grow by $48 million to $1.9 billion and that the budget will leave the city with a $10 million surplus. The other billion dollars in the budget comes from a mix of state, federal and private support.

The budget does warn of some risks to the city’s financial position: It highlights the possibility of another recession and the cost of lawsuit payouts stemming from misconduct by Baltimore officers in the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force unit.

