Baltimore City Council set to vote on public financing charter amendment

The Baltimore City Council is poised to pass a charter amendment designed to limit big money’s influence in local campaigns.

A public financing bill under consideration Monday night would create a commission to govern a new “Fair Elections Fund.” Should the council pass it, the bill would still need the mayor’s support before going to voters in November’s general election.

The council unanimously voted last month to give the bill preliminary approval.

A spokesman for Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said she doesn’t plan to comment until after the final council vote. But the bill’s lead sponsor, Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, said the mayor’s office has been involved with crafting the bill’s final language.

While the creation of the commission and fund still face a number of hurdles, Burnett said the council’s anticipated approval at Monday night’s meeting is “a big step for democracy.”

“We want to make it as easy as possible for folks to run competitive races,” he said. “You don’t want money to be the barrier keeping people with good ideas out of a race.”

The legislation would allow the city to provide qualifying candidates with matching public funds for small-dollar donations, with the goal for curbing the power that wealthy political donors and special interest groups have in city elections.

The bill doesn’t specify where the money would come from. Burnett said that the fair election fund commission, once created, would be tasked with looking for revenue sources. The public financing of campaigns wouldn’t likely begin until 2024.

“We want the commission to have as much time as possible to identify revenue sources and for the administration and council to work through a follow-up ordinance to set parameters for where the money is coming from,” Burnett said.

The cost of running for public office in Baltimore skyrocketed in the last election. Mayoral candidates spent a total of $9 million — three times as much as in the previous mayor’s race. Pugh spent more than $2 million on her path to winning the 2016 race.

Burnett, a first-term councilman, said he knows how much time can be eaten up by working the phones or hosting events in pursuit of campaign contributions.

He said that if such a fund existed when he ran, he “could’ve been out knocking on more doors” and listening to more of his future constituents’ voices.

Montgomery and Howard counties have enacted similar public financing systems in recent years.

Also on Monday’s agenda are charter amendments that aim to create a racial equity fund and to make the inspector general independent of the mayor’s office.

All amendments to the City Charter must be approved by voters at the ballot box.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman