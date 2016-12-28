From anger to forgiveness: How one man's shooting led to a new program for Baltimore boys

The bullet that ripped a hole in Damion Cooper's chest left him bitter and angry. He spent more than four years raging against society. He questioned his faith in God.

The last thing he wanted to think about was forgiveness.

Fourteen years later, Cooper runs a well-regarded program that teaches young boys to do what he once could not.

Twice a week, dozens of middle schoolers head to a gymnasium inside Baltimore's police academy to learn from Cooper. Most, he says, are there because they've had difficulty paying attention or controlling their impulses. Some have been suspended from school.

Cooper founded Project Pneuma — the Greek word for breath — three years ago. Through martial arts, yoga and meditation, he teaches the middle school boys how to work through anger and into positivity.

"Since we started this program, not one of these boys has been suspended," says Cooper, 44. "All their grades have gone up."

The parents and educators who send their boys to Cooper's nonprofit say they notice a quick change in the boys' mindset after only a few sessions.

Nikomar Mosley, the principal of Gwynn Falls Elementary School, encourages students to attend.

"Some of the students had challenging behaviors and their behavior changed," Mosley says. "They've taken on leadership roles. Their grades improved because of the community accountability."

How did Damion Cooper go from being consumed with anger to being a force against it?

It's a story that begins on Oct. 13, 1992.

Cooper, then a wrestler at Coppin State University, was on a path to academic and athletic success. Hungry that afternoon for a home-cooked meal, he took a bus to his mom's home in East Baltimore. He was wearing headphones, listening to Boyz II Men. He didn't notice the two teens following him.

When he reached his family's doorstep, he sensed their presence and turned around. One of the teens was holding a gun. He was being initiated into a gang.

"You gotta do it now," the other teen said.

The bullet struck Cooper just above his heart. It ricocheted and cracked his sternum. It ricocheted and broke his ribs. It ricocheted and damaged the nerves in his right arm.

Cooper recalls feeling — and smelling — as if his body was on fire.

Cooper's step dad rushed down the stairs and grabbed him. The college student was bleeding internally, but he was more worried about distressing his mother.

"As the blood was coming up, I should have spit it out, but I didn't want my mother to see it," Cooper says. "So I kept swallowing it, and I was choking on my own blood."

On the ambulance ride to the Francis Scott Key Medical Center — now Johns Hopkins Bayview — a paramedic leaned down to him.

"Baby," she said, "if you close your eyes, you're not going to open them."

Cooper counted the passing street lights to stave off death.

Doctors saved Cooper's life that night in 1992, but the shooting took his joy. The former altar boy's faith in God was diminished. He dropped off the wrestling team and out of college.

"For four years, two months and 18 days, I became a very angry and bitter man," Cooper said. "I became that typical guy who just felt rage and anger because I didn't understand why I would get shot."

Cooper could tell his life was off course. He decided to attend a service at East Baltimore's New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, near his family home. He planned to slip out during the offering, but the sermon grabbed his attention.

The message was from the Book of Psalms: "For his anger endures but a moment; in his favor is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning."

Cooper decided that verse was meant for him.

"I knew I had to let that pain go," he says. "If I didn't, it was going to just damage me."

Cooper went back to Coppin State and earned his degree. Then he enrolled in a master's program at United Baptist College and Seminary. He began volunteering as a mentor inside the Baltimore jail complex.

It was there, Cooper said, that he learned the depths of forgiveness.

Over a year and a half, Cooper worked closely with one of the inmates — and memories began to come back. He had recurring dreams about his shooting.

Before, his nightmares had focused on the gun, the spark and the bullet. But with each passing dream, the teen shooter's face came into greater focus.

One morning Cooper awoke. He was now certain.

"I realized this is the guy who shot me."

The next day, Cooper asked to meet with the young inmate.

They sat down and Cooper asked if there were any crimes he'd committed for which he'd never been caught. The mentor heard his mentee describe three unrelated incidents. But then he started telling a fourth story that was familiar.

"I sat there and listened to him walk me through the process of my shooting," Cooper said.

Once the young man was finished, Cooper unbuttoned his shirt, revealing his bullet wound. He looked the young man in the eyes and said simply: "You shot me."

"I broke down in tears," Cooper recalls. "He broke down in tears. I told this man to his face that I forgive him. I forgave a man who put a hole in my chest, who would have taken me away from my future wife and my future kids."

Cooper has agreed not to identify the man. But he says his former assailant is out of jail and doing well. He is married with two kids, has graduated from community college and is singing in the men's choir at his church.

The shooter and the victim talk on the phone every Saturday.

"This is the reason why I do Project Pneuma," Cooper says. "If I can forgive the man that shot me, I can teach these young boys they can forgive someone who talked about their shoes or talked about that they don't learn the same way others do," Cooper says.

Chaplain Christopher Wallace, who runs the ministry at the Baltimore jail complex, says Cooper's forgiveness was inspiring.

"He evolved and became a better person than he thought he could be," Wallace says. "I can't imagine that kind of love at that level. He understood that no one is born bad. Under the right circumstances people can turn around and make better decisions."

Cooper channels the lessons he learned from his personal journey into Project Pneuma