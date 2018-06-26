Supreme Court ruling on pregnancy centers that don't offer abortions likely deals blow to Baltimore law

A Supreme Court ruling Tuesday against a California law regulating pregnancy centers that don't offer abortions likely deals a blow to a similar provision in Baltimore that lower courts already ruled against.

The law at issue in the case required so-called crisis pregnancy centers in some instances to let women know that abortions were available and might be paid for by the state. In other cases, centers had to disclose that they weren’t licensed to provide medical services. The centers, which are typically affiliated with religious organizations, argued that the rules violated their free speech rights.

The high court ruled 5-4 against the California law.

Baltimore enacted a similar law in 2009, requiring such centers to disclose in their waiting rooms that they don’t offer abortions. Officials said the law was designed to protect women from deceptive advertising.

That law was challenged by a center affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church, and earlier this year the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — a rung below the Supreme Court — ruled 3-0 that the center’s right to religious freedom had been violated.

The city’s lawyers were watching the outcome of the California case, hoping that a ruling in favor of that law might give them some new options. Baltimore’s City Solicitor Andre Davis had joined a brief in the Supreme Court case, urging the justices to recognize the city’s authority to regulate the centers.

“These regulations respond to the particular harms that result when pregnancy centers use false information and deceptive practices to prevent pregnant women from accessing desired health care, including abortion, in a timely fashion,” Davis wrote with attorneys for New York, along with three cities and a county in California.

Davis couldn’t be reached immediately Tuesday for comment.

The Fourth Circuit didn’t rule that Baltimore’s law was unconstitutional on its face, but said that it wasn’t written carefully enough to avoid treading on the First Amendment religious rights of the Center for Pregnancy Concerns, the organization that brought the challenge.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan