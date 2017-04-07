Pratt names Ohio librarian to replace Hayden

An Ohio librarian has been tapped to lead Baltimore's public library system amid a $115 million renovation to transform the historic central branch for the digital age.

Heidi Daniel, 41, who has led the Youngstown and Mahoning County system since 2012, will replace longtime Enoch Pratt Free Library president Carla Hayden, who was selected last year to head the Library of Congress.

Daniel, who will start by Aug. 1, will earn $180,000. She will manage the 22-branch system, 500 employees and a $40 million budget.

The announcement will be made at 11 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Avenue branch.

Daniel said she sees the library system as a resource for all and wants to focus on ways to draw people in using mobile tools, such as pop-up libraries and Wi-Fi hotspots.

"That's what makes the public library such an amazing place: It's the only space that is that kind of convener of people," Daniel told The Baltimore Sun. "I don't know any other space where a mom can come in with a child for story time, a teen can find a refuge, someone who is homeless or suffering economic tragedy in their life can come in and find the resources they need to get back on track.

"Every aspect of society can come into that building and find something."

The library board used a Kansas City, Mo.-based firm to look nationally for candidates in a search that began shortly after Hayden's confirmation in July. Gordon Krabbe has served as interim president.

Hayden, who had led the Pratt system since 1993, is the first woman and first African-American to lead the nation's largest library. She was nominated by former President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate.

Pat Lasher, chairwoman of the Pratt trustees and Board of Directors, said Daniel brings a combination of vision, talent and experience.

In addition to her time in Ohio, Daniel worked in the Houston and Oklahoma City library systems, Lasher said. Daniel also oversaw significant construction projects, expanded digital offerings and focused on ways to cater services to a wide variety of library users — in and outside of the branches, she said.

"She has a vision for the library that it has got to serve the community," Lasher said. "She has roots in the traditions of the library but also recognizes the importance of technology to both the youth in terms of their homework and finding knowledge but also to adults who need training for another career.

"Her enthusiasm is contagious."

Daniel said she began her career in children's and teen programing in Oklahoma City and Houston before moving into library administration. She managed half of of Houston's more than 40 branches before becoming director of the Ohio system.

She said she has long paid attention to programing from the Pratt — including events with high-profile speakers such as Misty Copeland, free tax preparation and popular teen poetry workshops.

"Enoch Pratt is in the library profession considered a standard bearer," Daniel said. "I think every librarian in the country knows Enoch Pratt, the work of this library and, of course, they know Dr. Carla Hayden.

"To me, this is a gold standard and a place I would love to lead."

Daniel will be charged with shepherding the Pratt's largest renovation.

The central library, which opened on Cathedral Street in 1933, is undergoing $115 million in improvements to preserve its collection of 1 million books while updating technology and restoring the building's historical features.

Over the past decade, the library has spent nearly $40 million to renovate six neighborhood branches around the city. The money has come from a combination of state, city and private funds.

The Pratt also serves as the state library resource center with an extensive collection of research materials and historical titles.

Deborah Taylor, director of the Pratt's school and student services and a library employee of 43 years, helped screen the candidates. Daniel stood out for her "energy and enthusiasm, and the quality of the various experiences she had at various types of libraries."

"She has a bit of a 'can do' spirit — and that's the Pratt spirit," Taylor said.

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger

Education: Bachelor's degree in women's studies, DePaul University; master's degree in library studies, Texas Woman's University.

Experience: Oversees 15 branch libraries in Youngstown and Mahoning County, Ohio. Previously worked in the Houston Public Library and the Metropolitan Library System of Oklahoma City.

Age: 41

Family: Married, two children.

Hometown: Alma, Mich.