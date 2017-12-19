Baltimore mayor, City Council members to get pay raises

Baltimore’s elected officials are set to get a pay raise at the start of the new year. The city’s spending panel, the Board of Estimates, will note the pay increases at a meeting Wednesday.

Starting on Jan. 1, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s salary will increase from about $176,000 to more than $180,000.

The salaries for City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Comptroller Joan Pratt will rise from $116,000 to more than $119,000.

City Council Vice President Sharon Middleton’s salary will increase from nearly $75,000 to close to $77,000.

Salaries of other City Council members will increase from $67,000 to more than $69,000.

CAPTION In a mixed message, President Trump criticized the FBI and then vowed unqualified support for law enforcement. (Dec. 15, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) In a mixed message, President Trump criticized the FBI and then vowed unqualified support for law enforcement. (Dec. 15, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The widow of a Kentucky lawmaker who killed himself this week after he was accused of molesting a teenager has announced plans to run for her husband’s old seat. (Dec. 15, 2017) The widow of a Kentucky lawmaker who killed himself this week after he was accused of molesting a teenager has announced plans to run for her husband’s old seat. (Dec. 15, 2017)

Liquor board commissioners will get a small raise that will bring their salaries to just over $30,000.

The City Council passed a law in 2007 that entitles elected officials to an automatic 2.5 percent raise if any union employees receive a raise in the city budget.

Workers for several city unions received 2 percent raises this year as part of a $2.8 billion spending plan approved in June.

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater