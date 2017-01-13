Baltimore police union challenges department 'freeze' on officer leave after patrol increase

The police union that represents rank-and-file officers in Baltimore is fighting with the Baltimore Police Department again — this time over a department-wide freeze on officer leave, according to documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis informed the entire department of the freeze via email on Wednesday, just days after reassigning 100 officers to patrol shifts in response to union complaints about understaffing.

"In order to ensure that all members, including those who are selected to be reassigned to patrol, are afforded their seniority with respect to vacation leave requested prior to February 10 for the calendar year 2017 ... vacation leave requests for 2017 will not be received and if received will be considered denied until February 1, 2017," Davis wrote.

He also said that "no other vacation leave will be granted between March 1, 2017 and January 6, 2018 until all members have been afforded their rights to vacation leave under that section. At this time, supervisors may only approve leave up and until March 1, 2017."

Lt. Gene Ryan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, responded with his own message to union members, saying Davis' email showed "blatant and absurd disregard" for the union contract with the city.

"Neither the Police Commissioner, his Executive Command Team, nor front line supervisors have the authority to 'feeze' the submissions of annual leave by our members," Ryan wrote.

He said the union would be filing an internal grievance as a result, and told officers to "continue to submit your leave as normal and keep copies of all requests that are denied."

Ryan could not be reached for comment on Friday, but the union confirmed the email was sent to members. It was not clear whether a grievance had actually been filed as of Friday.

T.J. Smith, a spokesman for the department, confirmed Davis' notice to officers.

Smith said the commissioner sent the notice "in an effort to ensure fairness for all of the officers who are returning to patrol."

"Seniority affects leave and staffing levels, so it is imperative to make this large amount of transfers as seamless as possible and allow affected officers new command to make leave determinations based on their staffing," Smith said. "We hope to have the identified officers in patrol within the next month."

Smith declined to comment on the grievance.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun