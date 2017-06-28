Man shot by Baltimore officers in critical condition, police say

A 23-year-old man who was shot Tuesday night by Baltimore police in Curtis Bay remained in critical condition Wednesday, police said.

The man, who has not been identified publicly, was shot several times by officers after they spotted the man, believed he had a firearm, gave chase, and he turned with a firearm in their direction, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, police had said the man's injuries were "nonlife-threatening at this stage" and that he was "stable."

On Wednesday, they said he had not been charged with any crimes related to the incident but that "a warrant will be obtained for him while he is receiving treatment."

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said Tuesday night that three other people were in custody as part of an investigation into whether they had "aided and abetted" the man who was shot in his initial escape from police. The man had jumped into a vehicle after the foot chase with the officers before being found wounded at a local hospital.

Asked on Wednesday about the identities of those three people and whether they had been charged, police spokesman T.J. Smith said only that the "investigation continues."

Police did not respond to a request for the names of the two officers who fired their weapons and have been placed on routine administrative duty pending an investigation into the incident by the department's Special Investigation Response Team. Davis has praised the officers' actions.

Police did not respond to a question about body camera footage from the incident, or to questions about the number of times the officers fired and in how many locations. On Tuesday night, they said that it appeared the officers had fired multiple times in multiple locations.

Police did provide some new information about a separate incident Tuesday morning, in which another officer fired one shot — into a refrigerator — while confronting two men who were allegedly in the midst of robbing a liquor store.

Police identified that officer as Jamaal Johnson, a 16-year veteran of the force.

They identified the two suspects in the robbery as Maurice L. Allen Jr., 18, of the 4800 block of Richard Ave., and Malik McCaffity, 21, of the 2000 block of Linden Ave.

Police said Allen and McCaffity pulled up in a stolen SUV in front of the Harford Road Liquor Store, on the corner of Moravia and Harford roads in Northeast Baltimore, on Tuesday morning and began to rob the store. They said both had firearms.

Police said Johnson interrupted the robbery. They said Allen surrendered, and was arrested by Johnson, but that McCaffity fled into a freezer at the rear of the store before being arrested once backup had arrived.

Allen has been charged with armed robbery, robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit assault, theft, motor vehicle theft, unauthorized removal of property, and multiple firearm violations.

McCaffity has been charged with armed robbery, robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit assault, theft, motor vehicle theft, unauthorized removal of property, multiple firearm violations and resisting arrest.

Allen and McCaffity were being held without bail, according to online court records. They did not have attorneys listed and could not be reached for comment.

