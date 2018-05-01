Baltimore to pay $50,000 to man allegedly injured by police officer's 'hip throw'

Baltimore’s spending panel is set to pay $50,000 to a man who sued the city alleging he had been injured by a police officer’s “hip throw” after an altercation in 2016.

The Board of Estimates, which is controlled by Mayor Catherine Pugh, is set to vote on the payment Wednesday — a move that would settle the lawsuit brought by Matthew Fenderson, who alleged Officer Orlando Guerrero assaulted him.

At issue are the events of Jan. 7, 2016, when Guerrero saw Fenderson enter a convenience store in the 200 block of N. Monastery Ave. in Southwest Baltimore that had been “used in the past for street level narcotics transactions and from which multiple individuals had been banned,” city lawyers wrote in a summary of the case.

Guerrero entered the store to question Fenderson, who was playing “horses,” an electronic game. Fenderson, who had not been banned from the store, refused to identify himself and became agitated by officer’s questions, city lawyers said.

When Guerrero left the store, Fenderson followed him, yelling expletives, according to city lawyers. The two exchanged words and eventually Guerrero arrested Fenderson after performing a “hip throw” to take him down.

Fenderson was charged with disorderly conduct, but all charges against him were dismissed.

Fenderson then filed a lawsuit claiming that he had suffered a serious injury to his left knee and had to undergo surgery as a result of his encounter. At least one witness was prepared to corroborate Fenderson’s assertions that he did nothing in the officer’s presence that warranted his arrest, city lawyers said.

“Given the uncertainty of litigation, existence of video evidence potentially regarded as favorable to Mr. Fenderson, and conflicting versions of the events at issue,” the law department recommended the $50,000 settlement, city lawyers wrote.

The settlement is the smaller of two such agreements the city’s spending panel is expected to enter into Wednesday.

Baltimore also is poised to pay $9 million to James Owens who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent 20 years in prison before DNA evidence cleared his name a decade ago.

That amount would be the largest settlement from the city in a case involving alleged police misconduct, officials said, and it represents a rare outcome for people who prove they were wrongfully convicted.

Baltimore Police and Fenderson’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

